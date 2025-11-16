Eagles’ll Prevail Over Leopards Of Dr Congo –Troost- Ekong

…as CAF clears Ndidi for crucial game

Super Eagles’ captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, has said the team will surely prevail over their FIFA World Cup playoff, DR Congo, in the final taking place today in Morocco. Although the captain accepted that the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo would be a mountain to climb, he assured that the Super Eagles have the ammunition to prevail at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan.

Both countries, which share five African titles between them, clash in a highstakes game that will produce Africa’s representative at the Intercontinental Playoffs for two more slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. That tournament will take place in Mexico in four months. “There is no doubt that the Congolese will be a big challenge. They got here because they are tough and ambitious, and also want to go to the World Cup,” Ekong said. “However, we have a large group of players here, 24 of them, out of which only about four of us have been to the World Cup (in 2018). There is that adrenaline flowing in their system to go to the World Cup and I see it as a big motivation for us to conquer on Sunday.”

Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Chidozie Awaziem are the only members of the present squad who were part of the squad to Russia 2018. Coach Éric Chelle’s ensemble must beware of several predators in the Congo squad, including Spain-based Cédric Bakambu, France-based Nathaniel Mbuku, former Russia U-21 star Theo Bongonda and Pyramid of Egypt’s Fiston Mayele. English Premiership’s Noah Sadiki and Spain-based Charles Pickel are to hold in midfield, while the attackminded Aaron Wan-Bissaka leads a compact defence that also includes captain Chancel Mbemba, who is looking forward to his 101st cap. Chelle has all his 24 players available for selection, including Iwobi who will be winning his 91st cap and Simon Moses who will collect his 87th, and Ekong said that the entire group is focused on emerging victorious on Sunday evening.

Ekong added: “We would have preferred to have taken the automatic ticket but it didn’t work out. Now, we are here a n d we have a second chance and we do not in- tend to bungle it.” The match on Sunday will kick off at 8pm. Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have confirmed that Ndidi is eligible to play for the Eagles against DR Congo. This followed serious concerns that the Besiktas midfielder is banned for the clash against DRC after he was booked against Gabon on Thursday night. He had also been cautioned in the qualifying series of the World Cup.

