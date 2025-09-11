Eagles’ll Keep Fighting Despite Bafana Draw – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed confidence that his team can still secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with South Africa in Bloemfontein.

The result, which came courtesy of an own goal by William Troost-Ekong and a first-half equaliser by Calvin Bassey, leaves Nigeria’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread, with just 11 points from eight matches.

The Super Eagles now sit third in Group B, behind South Africa and the Benin Re public, who have 17 and 16 points, res p e c t ive l y, with only two matches remaining in the qualifiers. Despite the precarious situation, Chelle insists the team will not throw in the towel.

“My players are professionals and I know they will still want to win the remaining two games,” he said in his postmatch press conference.

“A lot can happen over the next month. But before that, we will have to analyse our performance tonight, which will not be easy.”

Chelle admitted that while a draw away to South Africa is a respectable result, the team had hoped for more. “At the beginning of the second half, we put a lot of pressure on South Africa.

But maybe we were missing something — maybe the final pass or the technical detail,” he said. “The draw is a good result, but for us, we wanted to win, so we are a little disappointed.

But this is football.” The Super Eagles must now win their remaining fixtures away to Lesotho and at home against the Benin Republic and hope results elsewhere favour them to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.