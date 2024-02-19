Eagles yet to get outstanding bonuses months after Tinubu’s intervention

The players of the Super Eagles are currently frustrated as they have not yet received their outstanding bonuses and allowances, despite President Bola Tinubu’s directive to release the funds weeks ago.

The President had ordered the release of a staggering N12 billion to clear the outstanding bonuses and allowances for about 15 matches, as well as to pay the salary arrears of Coach Jose Peseiro. The Super Falcons and the Flying Eagles are also set to benefit from this amount. However, despite assurances that the payments would be made before the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the players have only received win bonuses for the 2023 AFCON qualifying home games against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe. They were surprised to learn that the NFF was planning to clear the outstanding payments only when they received money from their previous sponsor, Aiteo.

“It is true that the players are unhappy that the outstanding players are yet to be cleared when the President has ordered that they be paid. I can also not confirm to you why the monies are yet to be paid,” a backroom staff member told our correspondent