Eagles XI: Ekong Restored As Dessers Leads Attack

William Troost-Ekong has regained his place in the Super Eagles’ starting line-up as Nigeria face South Africa in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The 32-year-old captain, who was benched in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo, returns to marshal the defence as one of three changes made by head coach Eric Chelle.

Bruno Onyemaechi has been dropped to the bench, with Calvin Bassey moving to full-back, while Benjamin Fredrick retains his spot at centre-back. In midfield, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaces Frank Onyeka.

The biggest change comes in attack, where Cyril Dessers takes the place of injured striker Victor Osimhen. The Panathinaikos forward is preferred to Tolu Arokodare, who netted Nigeria’s decisive goal against Rwanda.

Nigeria, currently third in Group A with 10 points, must secure maximum points against Bafana Bafana to boost their qualification hopes. South Africa lead the group with 16 points, six clear of the Super Eagles.

The reverse fixture in Uyo last year ended 1-1, and the perennial rivals are set for another high-stakes battle, with kickoff scheduled for 5pm.

Super Eagles Starting XI: Stanley Nwabali; William Troost-Ekong (C), Benjamin Fredrick, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Cyril Dessers.