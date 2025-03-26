Eagles’ World Cup Ticket Back In Jeopardy As Zimbabwe Stun Chelle’s Men In Uyo

Share

S’Africa extend lead with win over Benin Republic

The dreams of Super Eagles of rescuing their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign have been left in tatters after the Brave Warriors of Zimbabwe secured a late 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, yesterday.

The Nigerian side now back in the fourth position in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers. A late goal in the added time by Tawanda Chirewa after a mix-up in the Nigeria defence gifted the visitors the equaliser after Victor Osimhen had given the Eagles the lead in the 74th minute.

Despite all efforts to make it a back-to-back win after the team’s vic – tory against the Amavubi of Rwanda in their last game, it was not meant to be as the Super Eagles were lethargic in their approach to the game, with the team failing to create so many chances in the first half of the game.

Despite starting the game on a high with Moses Simon testing the Brave Warriors’ goalkeeper as early as the third minute of the game, it was however a ding-dong affair with the visitors holding forth while trying to catch the Eagles on the counter which nearly paid off in the 17th minute of the game.

After Simon hit the side netting, the visitors nearly scored the opening goal as they went all the way to test Nwabali in goal for Nigeria just a few seconds after Simon’s miss.

With the first half ending goalless, the Super Eagles continued their quest for a goal with Tolu Aro – kodare replacing Samuel Chukwueze.

The goal finally came in the 74th minute with Arokodare holding on to the ball in the box before passing to Ola Aina to cross for Osimhen’s powerful header to give Nigeria the lead.

Despite fighting hard for the second goal, it was not meant to be as the visitors scored the equaliser at the death to send Eagles back to fourth position with South Africa beating Benin 2-0 at home to open up a six points lead.

