Eagles Without Red-hot Victor Osimhen…

The events in the past one week are intriguing. The CAF continental competitions are still ongoing and Nigerian representatives are just two remaining and they are on the verge of elimination. Mamelodi Sundowns were simply too much for Nigerian champions, Remo Stars, beating them 5-1 in Abeokuta just as Black Bulls of Mozambique defeated Rivers United 1-0 in Maputo. Remo are almost confirmed out but Rivers United must fight to keep the country’s flag flying this term in the series. The U-17 girls, Flamingos, are struggling in Morocco after losing their first two matches 4-1 to Canada and 1-0 to France. Again, Morocco won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, beating Argentina in the final.

The Flying Eagles crashed out early in same competition and we should all agree that the huge investment of Morocco is fast yield- ing fruits All these stories are going to be evaluated sometime in the future but for today, the Super Eagles are still on my mind because the World Cup playoffs are just around the corner. On paper, Gabon can be regarded as a team Nigeria can run over easily but this current Panthers are hot and so the Eagles must double efforts to scale that hurdle.

There are various ways to look at the encounter just as I pointed out last week that Gabon emerged best among all the CAF playoff teams. They have options upfront to finish any team on the continent. This should be a big wor- ry for Eric Chelle and the Super Eagles but the evaluation of Panthers of Gabon will be done in a dedicated piece. My worry as I write is how the Eagles can be scoring goals more with or without Victor Osimhen. So far, Osimhen with 29 goals and 12 assists is the sec- ond in the all-time list of Nigerian scorers after only 44 caps.

Late Rashidi Yekini is the top scorer with 37 goals from 62 caps. Between 2017 and now, Osimhen has erased the scoring records of former strikers like Obafemi Martin (18), Ikechuckwu Uche (19), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (21) and Segun Odegbami who scored 23 goals in 46 games. Osimhen scored three goals in Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin Republic and that feat earned the country a lifeline playoffs spot. In the qualifying series, Osimhen recorded over 80 per cent of the goals scored by Nigeria. In matches he did not feature due to injury, the Eagles struggled.

Nigeria defeated Rwanda 2-0 away with the brace coming from Osimhen and against Zimbabwe in Uyo, he also registered the Eagles’ only goal in the disappointing 1-1 draw. Osihmen created a brilliant assist in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Lesotho. Looking back to the 1-1 draw against South Africa, it was obvious that Osimhen would have made the differ- ence to get Nigeria a win. Now, it is becoming crystal clear that if Osimhen is not fit to play, the Eagles tend to struggle and that is a big concern. Other strikers like Sadiq Umar, Paul Onua- chu, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Akor Adams are not measuring up to expectations. Arokodare and Adams scored in recent times but not of these strikers can be trusted in crucial games.

Those on the flanks are not creating enough chances or scoring either. This also means the coach should ensure there is better creativity in the middle and the midfielders should be scoring to help the team. I recall in the past, Yekini as top striker had support from Samson Siasia and Daniel Amokachi who also scored regularly. When Obafemi Martins was top 9, there was also Yakubu Aiyegbeni scoring for the team. When IK Uche was leading the line, Aiyegneni was still in the team with Osaze Odemwinge and John Utaka while Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Okocha could hit the target from the midfield.

There was also the impact of Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Amuneke and Finidi George providing precise crosses and scoring as well. In the current squad, it is only Osimhen and Osimhen. Others are not turning up and it is due to weakness in the middle, the poor mentality and below average performance of other strikers. Only on Wednesday, Osimhen again scored a brace in the UEFA Champions League for Galasataray against Bodo Glimt and he is now the highest scoring Nigeria in the competition.

As we look forward to the playoffs, NFF has announced November 9 as the camp resumption date but prayers of Nigerians should be on Osimhen to be fit for the game(s) in Morocco. It is looking like the Eagles cannot click WITHOUT Osimhen. Chelle will have to figure out a plan to get the Eagles scoring and also winning with or without Osimhen. As I write this, the Eagles are just ordinary without the Galasataray forward and this should be a concern to the coach and the entire football-loving Nigerians.