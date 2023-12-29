Eagles Winning AFCON Can Save Nigerian Football –Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has said the Nigerian team should be keen on winning the 2023 African Cup of Nations, saying the triumph in Cote d’Ivoire is capable of reviving the country’s football. The Eagles are bidding to claim their fourth AFCON title after lifting it in 1980, 1994, and 2013 and Mikel believes that win- ning the tournament once again would be a great achievement for the team, and would help to elevate Nigerian football to where it belongs.

“To be able to do it again will be a massive achievement for us which I think the country needs right now as well. We need to get our football back where it should be and by winning this tournament, it will take it back to where it should be”, urged Mikel. Mikel who won the tournament in 2013 insisted that the Eagles are one of the favourites to win in Cote d’Ivoire.

Mikel was speaking to CAFOnline when admitting that the three-time champions will always go into the AFCON as favourites and was hoping that this generation of players could emulate what they did a decade ago. “We are always favourites, this is every time we go into the tournament and it’s no different this time. Everyone knows that we are one of the favourites – not the massive favourite but definitely one of the favourites,” said the former skipper.

Asked whether there were any similarities that he could draw inspiration from in the two generations, the former Chelsea midfielder conceded to the fact that the game has evolved a great deal since they lifted the title but believed in the potential of the side. “Football has changed dramatically, and I think this group of players are a good young team and play a different brand of football than we did so let’s hope we can see a good performance from the Nigerian team,” he said.

Nigeria kick off their campaign on 14 January 14 against Equatorial Guinea before facing the hosts four days later in what will be a repeat of the 2013 edition quarter-final that saw them overcome Cote d’Ivoire 2-1. They conclude the Group A campaign with a tie against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.