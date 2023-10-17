Eagles win first friendly since 2019, beat Mozambique in five-goal thriller

Super Eagles ended their winless run in friendly matches after defeating Mozambique 3-2 at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal Monday evening. The Eagles had gone 15 international friendly matches dating back to 2019 without victory and coach Jose Peseiro will be delighted to see his wards fly past the East Africans on Monday.

Tarem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Mosen Simon all scored as the Eagles stepped up despite the absence of key players including Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Coach Jose Peseiro made significant changes to the starting eleven for the game against Mozambique, following the match against Saudi Arabia three days earlier. Jordan Torunarigha, who was making his international debut, paired with Kenneth Omeruo in defence, while Bright Osayi-Samuel played as the right-back.

In midfield, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka joined Joe Aribo, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who was also making his Super Eagles debut, played just behind Moses Simon and Terem Moffi in attack.

Despite his poor performance against Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho retained his spot between the goalposts and conceded early on in the match against Mozambique.

However, the Super Eagles equalised quickly when Terem Moffi scored in the 19th minute. The rebound from a shot spilt by the goalkeeper was quickly converted by the OGC Nice forward from close range.

Dele-Bashiru marked his debut with an assist as he set up Onyeka to make it 2-1 for Nigeria after 30 minutes.

In the final minutes of the first half, Nigeria extended their lead as Moses Simon converted a penalty.