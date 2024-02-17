Eagles Will Fly Better Without Peseiro!

The Super Eagles performed to the expectations of many Nigerians at the just concluded Africa Nations Cup. I am one of such people. I did not believe the Eagles could make the semis or finish with a medal. The reason is not far-fetched. The run-in of the team to AFCON was very poor. Eagles under Jose Peseiro were not winning friendly and competitive games. After a number of defeats, the team started drawing games even against less fancied teams. Lesotho and Zimbabwe shocked Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as the Eagles recorded 1-1 against Lesotho at home and also 1-1 against Zimbabwe away. With two points from a possible six, the Eagles are playing catch up in the World Cup qualifiers.

That was the template the team took to the AFCON plus a defeat to Guinea in a preNations Cup friendly. No one expected that Eagles would go past the quarter-finals, especially as the first game ended 1-1 against Equatorial Guinea. From the second game against hosts Cote d’Ivore, the Eagles went on a winning spree with a 2-1 win over the Elephants, 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau, 2-0 win over Cameroon, 1-0 win over Angola and 4-2 (penalties) win recorded against South Africa after full-time ended 1-1. The Match against Cameroon was the best for Nigeria not because of the score but the overall play and attitude of the players all through. Ademola Lookman who scored the two goals against the Lions failed to turn up in subsequent games for the Eagles.

Losing 2-1 against Cote d’Ivoire in the final brought the Eagles under attack by Nigerians but the fact is that the team did well overall. The final defeat was due to a faulty start- ing line-up by Peseiro who started Samuel Chukwueze with Moses Simon on the bench just as he started Zaidu Sanusi when he had alternatives like Kenneth Omeruo and Chigozie Awazem to find the right blend in the backline. The manager demonstrated deficiencies in previous games but somehow Nigeria won. The error of tactics and selection affected the Eagles in the final match. The hosts were used to wing play and rather than change the formation of the team a little, Peseiro again filed Eagles out the same way he did in the group encounter.

I would have expected a loaded midfield with five men, two attackers to keep the defenders busy and just three centre-backs made up of William-Troost Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi. That same Eagles team would have defeated the Elephants easily but the set-up was not good enough. There was a big gap in the midfield and that affected African footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, who was yearning for supply and forward play by the team almost all through the tournament. As a friend of Jose Mourinho, a fellow Portuguese, the defensive formation of Peseiro was evident but it was important to build a goal-scoring team because the name of the game is actually goals. I feel sorry for Osimhen. He put in so much and deserved much better. He must work on his precision to convert few chances coming his way and also learn to nod down rather than up since he is a tall person.

He actually overworked himself in all the matches. Going forward, Nigeria has the players to rule Africa and challenge the world. But it is crucial to deploy the players well for the expected results. The example of Osimhen is vital. The Peseiro style at AFCON 2023 was a problem for the Napoli striker. Nigeria has a crucial World Cup qualifier against South Africa in June. This team can be improved with just a few additions for better efficiency. The midfield is not good enough for now while the defensive formation of Peseiro cannot take Nigeria anywhere. NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, told journalists before the AFCON that win or lose, Peseiro’s job was done with Nigeria after the continental competition. And so, it is safe to say Peseiro is no longer the manager of the Super Eagles.

The team can do much better without the Manager. It is also crucial for the federation to take a decision as soon as possible so that the new handler can start work. Gusau says the salary ($50,000) of Peseiro is too much for his federation and he wanted a coach that will embrace the domestic league. This is important because we saw South Africa, with eight domestic league players in the regular line-up, win AFCON bronze medal. Nigeria can do better if the new handler is ready to be objective in the selection of players based on current form. The World Cup 2026 ticket is at stake, Nigeria must nick IT!