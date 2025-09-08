Eagles Will Be Happy To Win 1-0 In South Africa – Chelle

Coach Eric Chelle has said the Super Eagles will be happy to win by the odd goal in tomorrow’s epic World Cup showdown against Bafana Bafana of South Africa. South Africa leads the 2026 World Cup qualifying group with 16 points, six points clear of third-placed Nigeria, after seven rounds of matches.

“If we win 1-0 in South Africa, we will be happy,” said Eric Chelle in his media briefing. “The most important thing is the three points. “We are happy we beat Rwanda 1-0 because the target was to win the game. “I am happy that we now have a second game in three days.”

The coach said his team created many chances, but they were not efficient in front of the goal. “We need to have more confidence in front of the goal, have a killer instinct, because we created a lot of chances against Rwanda,” he admitted.