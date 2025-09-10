Eagles W’Cup Chances Still In Limbo After Draw With Bafana

Super Eagles remain in trouble in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Bloemfontein yesterday. Despite a first international goal from Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, Nigeria couldn’t secure the win they badly needed.

The result now puts Bafana Bafana in a strong position to qualify for the Mundial, while Nigeria face a tough road ahead. The Eagles went into the match knowing that only a win would keep their chances of automatic qualification alive.

But it didn’t start well. In the 24th minute, Captain William Troost-Ekong accidentally put the ball into his own net, giving South Africa an early lead and the home crowd a reason to cheer. The Eagles pushed back and began creating chances.

Their efforts paid off just before halftime when Bassey rose to head in Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s corner, scoring his first-ever goal for the country. The second half was intense. Coach Eric Chelle made some changes, with Tolu Arokodare coming close to scoring after breaking free early on.

South Africa stayed dangerous, especially on the counterattack. However, the Nigerian team suffered another setback when Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted due to injury in the 68th minute. Meanwhile, forward Ademola Lookman had a promising opportunity in the box shortly after, but the chance slipped away when the ball got stuck under his feet. As the match progressed, tensions flared on the touchline.

Both head coaches, Nigeria’s Chelle and South Africa’s Hugo Broos, were seen exchanging heated words, reflecting the high stakes and emotional charge of the game. Despite seven minutes of added time and several attempts from both sides, the scoreline remained unchanged.

The result sees South Africa stay top of Group C with 17 points, while Nigeria, on the other hand, stay on 11 points, level with Rwanda before Benin Republic, South Africa’s match. With only two matches left in the group stage, against Lesotho and Benin in November, Nigeria’s path to the 2026 World Cup is now uncertain.