Eagles wants Peseiro to continue as coach –Ekong

I n a recent interview with CNN, Defender William Troost-Ekong has expressed the collective desire of the Super Eagles players for Jose Peseiro to continue as the coach of the team. Peseiro’s future with the Super Eagles is uncertain following the expiration of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The 63-year-old Portuguese coach, who guided the team to a commendable second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is reportedly sought after by the Algeria Football Federation.

Troost-Ekong in an interview said all the players want the coach to continue. “Yes. I think the players are happy with him. Reaching the final is something significant and also something we can build on. However, on what he had in mind, I did try to ask him before we left, and he said he’s going to call me back. I think I’m just as much in the dark as you guys are, but I think all the players would be happy to see him back,” he told CNN.