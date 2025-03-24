Eagles Want Benin To Beat South Africa – Rohr

Share

Head coach of the senior national team of Benin Republic, Gernot Rohr has suggested that Super Eagles players want his team to beat South Africa when both sides clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

Rohr’s men will take on South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifier tomorrow evening in Abidjan. Benin head to the game following a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe in their last game.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Rohr who was coach of the Super Eagles for over five years, said as quoted by OwnGoalNigeria: “The group is very close with South Africa two points ahead of us and three more than Rwanda.

You have Nigeria who have gotten their first win also behind us. “I really think we have to beat South Africa because every team in the group has to beat the other team.

“Nigeria will definitely go all out to win against Zimbabwe. My former players will want me to beat South Africa and it’s the same for all teams playing on Tuesday in the group.”

South Africa are on top of Group C with two points ahead of Benin, who are in second position. Nigeria, meanwhile, are in fourth position with a point behind thirdplaced Rwanda.

