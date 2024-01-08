Eagles wallop Dubai club 12-0 as Peseiro’s men face Guinea today

The Super Eagles had a comfortable 12-0 win in a training game against a local team in Dubai. Four-goal hero Ademola Lookman stood out, along with Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The team will face a tougher challenge today when they play Guinea, who are also preparing for the African Cup of Nations. Lookman, Osimhen, and Moses Simon scored two goals each, while Sadiq Umar and Ahmed Musa each scored one. Additionally, there were two own goals. Coach Jose Peseiro was pleased with the team’s performance and will be looking to build on their strong showing.

The Eagles will play Guinea in their final warm-up game before heading to Lagos. Osimhen’s impressive performance showed that he is in good form and ready to lead the team at the AFCON. Bassey was solid in the heart of the defense, alongside Chidozie Awaziem. Both Iwobi and Osayi Samuel made an impact when they came on as substitutes.