Eagles Vows To Crush Sao Tome In Afcon Qualifier

Again, Nff Confirms New Telegraph’s Exclusive On Peseiro

We’ll Win For Minister, Says Ekong

The Super Eagles have vowed to crush their next African Cup of Nations opponents, Sao Tome and Principe, when the two teams clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday.

Eagles walloped the True Parrots in their first leg, with the 10-0 victory being the biggest win of the campaign so far but the Nigerian captain William Ekong vowed they would repeat the run in the second leg on Sunday as a welcome gift for the new Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh. Ekong’s assurance was contained in a press statement released yesterday by the Media Director of the Nigeria Football Federation Demola Olajire.

He said although the team had already qualified for the tournament, it was important to end the journey in style by crushing Sao Tome and top the group. Victory for the Super Eagles in Uyo will take them to 15 points and the top of the table, no matter what happens in Bissau.

“Yes, we have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, but we want to win this match for a number of reasons. We have a new Minister of Sports Development who has hit the ground running. It is good to welcome him with a great win.

“We also need to sustain a winning mentality ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting in November. So, we are not going to be taking this game as a dead rubber, or whatever people choose to call it. It is another important match as far as we’re concerned.”

Meanwhile, the NFF media officer, in the statement, confirmed the New Telegraph’s exclusive story that the NFF was delaying Peseiro’s contract for the approval of the minister, who was yet to be appointed at the time, as the Federation plotted to shift the salary burden to the sports ministry.