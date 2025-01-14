Eagles Under My Watch’ll Score Goals, Qualify For World Cup – Chelle

Share

Newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has assured Nigerians that his team will play an attacking brand of football, score goals, and secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during his unveiling by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja yesterday, the former Mali national team coach promised to instil a winning mentality in the squad.

Chelle, 47, signed a two-year contract with a primary objective to lead Nigeria to the global football tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. “I have always had a love for scoring goals.

My teams are never short of goals, and I promise the Super Eagles will be no different,” Chelle said. “Football is about scoring goals, and I favour an attacking style.”

Chelle steps into a tough situation, with the Super Eagles currently second from bottom in their World Cup qualifying group.

After four matches, Nigeria has only three points, while Rwanda leads the group with seven points, alongside South Africa and Benin, who are also on seven points.

Only the group winners will secure an automatic ticket to the World Cup. The Super Eagles face two critical fixtures in March—a tough away game against group leaders Rwanda and a home encounter with bottomplaced Zimbabwe.

Chelle Chelle, who won five caps for the Aiglons of Mali in a playing career that also saw him playing for FC Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres and Chamois Niortais, said he is excited to land the job of coaching one o Africa’s biggest football names.

“I want to thank my agent, the NFF, the NSC and indeed all Nigerians for this big opportunity. Coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria is an amazing job; I do not take this appointment for granted.

I am elated and will do my utmost best” Hadi Taboubi, a French/Tunisian will serve as Chelle’s first assistant. Taboubi was also the 47-year-old’s assistant during his reign with the Eagles of Mali. Thomas Gornourec will take up the role of fitness trainer.

