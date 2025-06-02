Eagles Tweak Squad For Russia Friendly

Share

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has made some changes to his team as they prepare to face Russia in an international friendly match on Satursday, June 7, in Moscow.

Following his impressive debut, Benjamin Fredrick, a young defender from Brentford in England, has earned a spot on the squad.

He will be joined by three home based players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Isaac Saviour, of Enugu Rangers, and Sodiq Ismail and Sikiru Alimi of Remo Stars.

Earlier, Papa Daniel of Niger Tornadoes was the only player from the domestic league initially named in the squad. Officials have also confirmed that Victor Boniface, who plays for German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, will join the team directly from Nigeria.

However, two of Nigeria’s top attacking stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, will not be available for the match.

Despite their absence, Russia’s head coach Valeri Karpin believes Nigeria remains a strong and dangerous team. Speaking to Russian media, Karpin said: “It doesn’t change anything for us.

Even without Osimhen and Lookman, Nigeria still has many talented players. Some people are saying Nigeria is bringing a second team, but that’s not true.

These are still top players.” Karpin also mentioned that Russia will be without several key players of their own, including Aleksandr Golovin, Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin, and Matvei Safonov. “People forget that we are missing some of our top stars too,” he said. “Still, this match is important for both sides.”

