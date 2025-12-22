Eagles To Get Outstanding Bonuses, Allowances

The Super Eagles have been assured that the balance of their unpaid bonuses and allowances will be settled soon, New Telegraph can report.

The national team had embarked on a brief pay strike last month in protest over the delay in the payment of their entitlements. Although part of the money was later paid, investigations revealed that the full amount owed to the players was not cleared.

A source close to the team confirmed that officials have now given fresh assurances that the remaining payments will be made.

“Not all the monies owed to the team were paid, and the officials have now promised that the outstanding balance will be cleared soon,” the source disclosed.

It was also learnt that Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, is still being owed his salaries for the months of September, October and November. Despite the off-field issues, the Super Eagles are set to begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Tuesday with their opening group match against Tanzania.