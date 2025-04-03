Eagles To Face Ghana, Jamaica, And Trinidad In Four-Nation Tourney

Share

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take part in a fournation invitational tournament in England, where they will face longtime rivals Ghana, as well as Caribbean teams Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

The tournament, scheduled between May 27 and 31, will see Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago open proceedings on May 27. The highly anticipated clash between West African giants Nigeria and Ghana will follow on May 28.

The winners of both matches will battle for the tournament title on May 31, while the losing teams will play for third place on the same day.

For Nigeria, this presents a chance to avenge their 4-1 loss to Ghana in London 18 years ago. The Super Eagles, now under new coach Eric Chelle, will be aiming to build momentum ahead of key international fixtures.

The tournament, known as the Unity Cup, is being revived after several years. Rotimi Pedro, CEO of Afrosport, described it as an important event for fostering unity and strengthening ties within the football community.

