Eagles To Camp In UAE For Afcon, Drop Two Places In Fifa Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped two places in the November 2023 FIFA ranking as released by the world football governing body. The latest ranking was published on FIFA’s website yesterday. Nigeria was placed 40th in the world in October but have dropped to 42nd.

This drop is no surprise after the Super Eagles’ disappointing outing in their two opening fixtures in Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, the head of communication of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ademola Olajire has confirmed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will commence their preparation for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in the United Arab Emirates.

Olajire stated that the team will set up their camp in the UAE where they will camp and train for the competition. He further said other arrangements are still in the pipeline to make the team ready for the task ahead.

“The Super Eagles camping details are not out yet, but they will camp in the UAE,” he told journalists. Super Eagles are placed in group A along- side Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau and the host Ivory Coast.