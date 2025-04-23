Eagles That May Move In 2025 Summer Transfer Window

Share

The 2025 summer transfer window is shaping up to be a pivotal period for several Super Eagles players. From high-profile strikers to emerging talents, Nigerian footballers are attracting significant interest across Europe and beyond. AJIBADE OLUSESAN takes an in-depth look at some of the key Super Eagles stars who could be on the move this summer

Tolu Arokodare (Genk)

Tolu Arokodare has enjoyed his most prolific season in Europe, netting 18 goals.

With two years left on his contract, Genk might be open to selling him for a fee between £20 million and £25 million. Clubs from the Premier League and Ligue 1 are potential destinations for the in-form striker.

Moses Simon (FC Nantes)

Moses Simon has been a key player for FC Nantes, consistently delivering strong performances. As he approaches 30 and is set to obtain his French passport, Simon might be looking for a final lucrative move.

The financial incentives of the Saudi Arabian league could be appealing, offering him both a new challenge and a substantial payday.

Paul Onuachu (Southampton)

Despite Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, Paul Onuachu remains a player of interest. The towering striker managed to score four goals in the Premier League this season, showcasing his ability to perform at the top level.

Turkish clubs like Trabzonspor and Besiktas are reportedly keen on bringing him to the Süper Lig. Onuachu’s desire to continue playing top-flight football could see him make a move this summer.

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe)

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s contract with Fenerbahçe is set to expire this summer, making him a free agent. The versatile full-back has spent over three years in Turkey and might be considering a return to England. His experience and adaptability make him an attractive option for clubs looking to bolster their defensive options.

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

Raphael Onyedika has been a standout performer for Club Brugge, especially during their UEFA Champions League campaign. His consistent displays have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Club B r u g g e, who initially signed him for £9 million, are expected to demand at least double that amount for his transfer. A move to England could be on the horizon for the talented midfielder.

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United)

Stanley Nwabali, Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, was anticipated to make a significant move last summer, but it didn’t materialize.

This time, a transfer to one of South Africa’s top clubs, such as Kaizer Chiefs, seems more plausible. Nwabali himself has expressed admiration for the club, hinting at a potential move.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio / Hatayspor)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has been on loan at Lazio from Turkish side Hatayspor and has made a notable impact.

His performances have been convincing enough for Lazio to consider making the deal permanent.

A permanent move to the Italian capital would be a significant step in the midfielder’s career.

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan)

Samuel Chukwueze’s time at AC Milan has been challenging, with limited opportunities to showcase his abilities. Given the circumstances, a move away from the San Siro seems imminent.

Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Everton have previously shown interest in the winger, and a move to England could rejuvenate his career.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Ademola Lookman has had an impressive season with Atalanta, contributing significantly to their attacking prowess. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus reportedly interested in securing his services.

Manchester United and Barcelona are another top sides reportedly weighing options to land the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Atalanta is expected to demand around £60 million for the winger. Given the strained relationship between Lookman and Atalanta’s management, a move this summer seems likely.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli / Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen’s future is one of the most talked-about topics ahead of the official opening of the transfer window.

Osimhen is enjoying a hugely successful loan spell at Galatasaray, where he has scored 21 goals in 24 appearances so far, and the Nigerian striker is unlikely to return to his parent club, Napoli, at the end of his loan stint in Turkey.

Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have shown interest, with Manchester United reportedly sending scouts to monitor his performances.

French club PSG are another admirers just as the forward has also been linked with real Madrid. Juventus also expressed interest, but Napoli’s reluctance to sell to domestic rivals complicates that possibility.

Osimhen’s next destination will likely be determined by the club that meets Napoli’s valuation and the striker’s personal terms.

