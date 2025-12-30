Eagles Target Perfect Finish Against Desperate Uganda

Nigeria will look to complete a perfect group-stage campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when they face Uganda in their final Group C match.

The Super Eagles have already secured qualification for the round of 16 and confirmed top spot in the group after backto-back wins against Tanzania and Tunisia. Eric Chelle’s side have controlled the pace of the group so far, showing quality in attack and enough discipline to see out difficult moments.

Uganda, on the other hand, head into the game under serious pressure. The Cranes are bottom of Group C and still searching for their first win. A 1-1 draw with Tanzania kept their hopes alive, but it came after a 3-1 defeat to Tunisia, a match that exposed their defensive weaknesses when faced with sustained pressure.

Uganda have conceded four goals in two group matches, with opponents finding space mainly through central areas. Even outside this tournament, the pattern has been worrying.

Heavy losses to Morocco and Algeria showed similar problems, especially against teams that move the ball quickly and attack with purpose. Although Uganda have managed to score in their last three matches, those goals have not changed games in their favour.

Most have come after they had already lost control. Against Nigeria, they are expected to defend deep and rely on counter-attacks, an approach that has not worked well for them in recent matches.

Uganda must win to have any chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams. This could force them to attack more than usual, with Uche Ikpeazu likely to start after scoring off the bench against Tanzania.