Over the weekend, Nigerian striker, Cyriel Dessers, got married to his heartthrob Rosalie De Ruysscher, in Montalbano, Southern Italy, BSNSports.com. ng reports.

According to reports, Dessers missed the Super Eagles’ friendly with Russia to formally marry his wife. The 30-year-old Nigerian joined Rangers in a deal worth around £4.5million from Cremonese two years ago and was their top goal-scoring.

