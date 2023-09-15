Eagles Striker Beats Kane to Win Bundesliga Player of the Month

Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface has now won the Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month for August in the Bundesliga. He is the second player after Erling Haaland to win this award in their first month of playing in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian striker beat the likes of Harry Kane and Kevin Behrens to the prize, which was created by the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga in 2018/19, in cooperation with the Bundesliga’s official licensing partner, EA Sports.

“The award is decided through a two-stage selection process that considers both the players’ individual performance data and a vote by fans and experts,” the Bundesliga said in a statement yesterday.

“The August award is based on performances from Match- days 1 and 2 of the season.” The Bundesliga officially announced Boniface as the winner via a post on their social media account on Thursday.

The Super Eagles player registered more shots than any other Bundesliga player in August – 14. On only the second matchday alone, against Gladbach, he fired off 11 attempts on Jonas Omlin’s goal, as many as Harry Kane managed across Matchdays 1 and 2.

Boniface’s sheer hard work has left a great impression too: his 54 challenges con- tested are the highest in the Bundesliga, while his fierce pressing has helped him win 43 percent of them. The striker’s performances also won him the Rookie of the Month award.