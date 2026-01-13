Eagles Storm Rabat For Morocco Showdown

The Super Eagles have touched down in Rabat ahead of their highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against hosts Morocco.

Nigeria’s contingent arrived in the Moroccan capital at about 5.05 pm local time yesterday after travelling by road from Fès. The journey, which took approximately two hours and 30 minutes, was completed without incident as the team shifted base for the decisive last-four encounter.

Head coach, Eric Chelle, and his players are camped at the Rihab Hotel, one of Rabat’s top hospitality facilities, as preparations intensify for the showdown with the Atlas Lions.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training session in Rabat later tonight at the Complexe Mohammed VI.

The workout will be conducted behind closed doors as the technical crew fine-tunes strategies ahead of the semifinal battle. Nigeria will be seeking a place in the AFCON 2025 final when they face Morocco in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two continental heavyweights.