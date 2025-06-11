Eagles’ Stars Who Dazzled In 2024/2025 European Season

Share

The 2024/2025 football season in Europe has come to an end, and several Super Eagles stars made headlines for their performances across different leagues.

From winning league titles to breaking records and helping teams survive relegation battles, Nigerian players proved their worth, writes AJIBADE OLUSESAN.

Cyriel Dessers – Rangers (Scotland)

Dessers faced criticism from fans during the season, but he let his performances do the talking. He finished as the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer with 18 league goals, and had 29 goals and 7 assists in 55 games across all competitions for Rangers.

His goal-scoring form played a big role in keeping Rangers competitive, and he ended the season as one of the most consistent Nigerian strikers in Europe.

Alex Iwobi – Fulham (England)

Iwobi enjoyed his best season yet in the English Premier League, helping Fulham achieve a club-record points tally. He played all 38 league games, becoming the first Nigerian to do that in two different Premier League seasons. The midfielder scored 9 goals and provided 6 assists, finishing second on Fulham’s scoring chart.

He also led the team in key passes (59), through balls (15), and successful dribbles (48). Iwobi’s all-round performance was key to Fulham’s success.

Moses Simon – Nantes (France)

Nantes struggled in Ligue 1 this season, but Moses Simon stood out once again. The 29-year-old winger scored 8 goals and made 10 assists in 32 league games, helping the team narrowly avoid relegation. Simon was clearly Nantes’ best player, showing leadership and creativity throughout the season.

Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Boniface had a slower season compared to 2023/24 due to injuries but still made an impact. He scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances, helping Leverkusen win another league title.

He was close to a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in January, but the deal didn’t go through. Now, Newcastle United are reportedly interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Umar Sadiq – Valencia (Spain)

Sadiq went on loan to Valencia in January after struggling for game time at Real Sociedad. He scored 5 goals in 16 matches, helping Valencia climb out of the relegation zone to finish just outside the top 10 in La Liga.

Though he made a good impact, Sadiq has confirmed that his stay at Valencia won’t continue beyond the loan spell.

Ola Aina – Nottingham Forest (England)

Aina had a very solid season in the Premier League, making 35 appearances, scoring 2 goals, and providing 1 assist. He played a key role as Forest finished 7th, pushing for a European spot.

He was named best ball-winner in defensive areas in Europe’s top leagues by WhoScored in March and earned Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards at the club.

Christantus Uche – Getafe (Spain)

The 22-year-old midfielder had a great first season in LaLiga with Getafe. He played 33 games, scoring 4 goals and making 6 assists. Uche also scored the winning penalty for Nigeria in their Unity Cup victory over Ghana and earned a national team call-up.

Paul Onuachu (Southampton)

Paul Onuachu had a tough season at Southampton. The tall striker, known for his powerful headers and physical presence, struggled with injuries that limited his impact.

Despite playing 25 matches, he only managed to score 4 goals. Southampton faced a difficult season overall, eventually getting relegated from the English Premier League.

Onuachu’s efforts, though commendable, weren’t enough to save the team from the drop. However, there is a silver lining for the striker.

Reports suggest that Turkish club Trabzonspor is interested in signing him. A move could offer Onuachu a fresh start and a chance to regain his top form.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Taiwo Awoniyi also had a season disrupted by injuries. After a promising start to his Premier League career, he spent most of the year either recovering or on the bench. Out of the 26 matches he appeared in, Awoniyi only started 3.

He managed to score just 1 goal all season, but it was a meaningful one—it ended a 324-day goal drought. Sadly, just as he was finding his rhythm again, he suffered a serious abdominal injury in May, which required surgery.

The Nigerian forward is expected to be out for several months. Despite the setbacks, Forest fans and coaches remain hopeful that he can return stronger and rediscover the form that once made him one of their most dangerous players.

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague)

Igoh Ogbu had a very different kind of season—one marked by success and progress. Playing as a central defender for Slavia Prague, he played 25 matches and even contributed 2 goals, a decent return for a defender.

Ogbu’s consistent performances helped Slavia Prague win the Czech league title. His strength in defense, good positioning, and aerial ability made him a key part of the team’s backline. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Ogbu was rewarded with a call-up to the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles—a major milestone in any player’s career. If he continues this form, he could become a regular fixture in the national team.

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

Raphael Onyedika made a name for himself this season, especially in the UEFA Champions League. The young midfielder played 11 matches in Europe’s biggest club competition, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

What impressed many observers was his performance in tough games, particularly against top clubs like Manchester City.

Onyedika showed maturity beyond his years, with strong tackling, smart passing, and good movement off the ball. Although Club Brugge didn’t go far in the tournament, Onyedika’s individual performances turned heads. If he keeps growing at this rate, bigger clubs across Europe might soon come knocking.

Tolu Arokodare – Genk (Belgium)

Arokodare had a breakout year with Genk in Belgium. The 24-year-old striker scored 23 goals and made 7 assists in 45 matches across all competitions.

He won the Belgian Pro League Golden Boot and the Ebony Shoe Award, given to the best African player in Belgium.

Despite his excellent form, Genk missed out on the league title, but Arokodare’s stock has risen, with clubs like Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Premier League sides showing interest.

Ademola Lookman – Atalanta (Italy)

Lookman followed up his African Footballer of the Year award with another strong season. The Atalanta winger scored 20 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions, helping his team secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

He was also included in WhoScored’s Serie A Team of the Season, standing out alongside big names like Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez. His exciting style and consistent performance have attracted attention from clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, Arsenal, and PSG.

Victor Osimhen – Galatasaray (Turkey)

After a disappointing start to the season with Napoli, Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan and quickly turned things around. The 26-year-old striker had a fantastic season, scoring 37 goals and providing 8 assists in 41 games across all competitions.

He led Galatasaray to a league and cup double, winning both the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup. Osimhen also broke a long-standing record, becoming the highest-scoring foreign player in a single Turkish season, passing Mario Jardel’s 34-goal record.

Though Galatasaray didn’t go far in European competitions, Osimhen still managed 6 goals in 7 games. With interest from top clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Arsenal, he could be on the move this summer

