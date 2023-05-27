Eagles’ Stars Struggle As Curtain Falls On European Football Season

The European football season comes to a close in most parts this weekend with interesting and dramatic fixtures on the cards. The most scintillating could be in the German Bundesliga where Borussia Dortmund are on the verge of winning the league to break the 10-year dominance of Bayern Munich.

If Dortmund beats Mainz today in the last round of games, Bayern will for the first time in one decade kiss the league title goodbye. Bayern will play Cologne away and no matter the margin of victory, they will pray that Dortmund at least drop points for them to win the title. Barcelona has won in Spain, Napoli clinched the title in Italy just as PSG could win the French title today with a win away to Strasbourg.

In England, Arsenal conceded the title to Manchester City in the run-in period and so the battle in most leagues now is about those who will feature in European competitions and others who are fighting to beat the dreaded relegation. The most interesting battles in England are the relegation-related matches and, sadly, top Super Eagles players are involved in the relegation battle. Already, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu have been relegated with Sunderland in the English top flight.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were on parade few days ago as Leicester battled to a goalless draw against high-flying Newcastle. A win could have helped but that draw might just not be enough as they face a stubborn West Ham side on Sunday. Interestingly, Alex Iwobi is also with a struggling Everton side that will need to beat Bournemouth on the last day to escape the drop. Leeds in the 19th position can escape if Leicester and Everton fail to win.

This season is really crazy with only one team confirmed relegated before the last day. I feel bad for Onuachu who left his comfort zone in Belgium only for him to be a ‘benchwarmer’ in Sunderland and eventually going down with the team. The fortunes of Eagles players give cause for concern as many of them are average players featuring for teams that are even below average in their respective leagues.

In the season under review, Victor Osimhen was the shining light for Nigeria just as Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon and Taiwo Awoniyi also did well. Awoniyi had injury concerns but his five goals in the run- in out of his total haul of nine helped Nottingham Forest to beat the drop. His two goals against Chelsea and the only goal in the win against Arsenal were crucial in games many expected his team to have lost.

Eagles’ top stars should always strive to be among the best. They should not be afraid of competition because football-loving Nigerians wish to see them in top teams in top leagues. It has happened before and the current bunch should up their game from next season to be among the best.