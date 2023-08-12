Eagles Stars Ready To Soar As New EPL Season Gets Underway

The new English Premier League season gets underway this weekend and Super Eagles players are bidding to hit the ground running and help their clubs soar in the competition

Ola Oina (Nottingham)

The wingback joined Nottingham from Torino having spent last season on loan at Fulham and he will be looking to reignite his career in the EPL. The product of the Chelsea youth system speedy wing-back Aina found it hard to establish himself at Stamford Bridge but a sojourn in Italy attracted Fulham to get him on loan. He has signed a one-year deal at Nottingham and has shown signs of settling down to life at the club with impressive showing in the pre-season.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottinham)

Nottingham survived relegation last season thanks to the late run of form of other Super Eagles striker. After hitting the ground running follow- ing his arrival from Union Berlin, injuries impeded Awoniyi’s run as he suffered spells out of the squad. However, he hits the rich veins of form towards the end of the season on time to lead the club’s revival battle. He scored 10 goals in the league which was enough to term his spell successful and he will be looking to lead the club to glory in the new season

Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

Bassey returned to England three years after he left the country in 2020 to join Rangers of Scotland. Bassey became a huge success at Ibrox – proving influential in the club’s league and cup triumphs and run to the UEFA Europa League Final – before securing a €20m move to Ajax. Having joined Fulham in the summer transfer window, he now gets to display his undoubted talent in the Premier League and rates an exciting addition at Craven Cottage.

Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham)

Despite seeming to have been around forever, the tricky and talented Dennis is still only 25 years of age and may well have his best years ahead of him. First exploding on the scene in Ukraine with Zorya Luhansk, Dennis earned his big move to England with Watford in 2021 and has since proved to be a reliable source of goals and attacking threat. Entering his second season with the Tricky Trees, he will hope to improve on last season’s tally of two goals from 19 appearances.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Onyeka’s nickname of “The Tank” is thoroughly deserved, with his powerful presence in the centre of the park making him a pivotal figure – first with Danish side Midtjylland and now Brentford. Joining the Bees in 2021, Onyecka is yet to become fully established in Thomas Frank’s midfield but has, nevertheless, racked up 41 appearances in his two seasons to date and patrolled the midfield with distinction and force whenever called upon.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Probably still the biggest Nigerian name in the Premier League is Everton’s attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi. The nephew of the legendary Jay-Jay Okocha, Iwobi now has over 200 Premier League appearances behind him, first with Arsenal, and, latterly, with Everton following a big-money 2019 transfer. Proving himself to be more than up for the fight in Everton’s battle to beat the drop last season, he, and the club, will be hoping for a smoother time of things this time around.