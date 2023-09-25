Eagles stars paint Europe with goals

Super Eagles players experienced mixed fortunes in Europe at the weekend; some of them endured unfavourable outings while some others enjoyed impressive runs. Striker Victor Boniface scored a brace for Bayer Leverkusen in their 4-1 drubbing of newly-promoted Heidenheim. Leverkusen have been in outstanding form this season winning four and drawing just one game in the Bundesliga, and the Nigeria striker has been a crucial part of the setup. Die Werkself quickly enforced their dominance in the game, pushing the visitors back. Boniface had a good chance to score in the 5th minute, but his shot was blocked by a defender. However, he was not to be denied four minutes later, as he was fed the ball by Exequiel Palacios and made a quick dart forward.

He then unleashed a strong shot, which just glided into the bottom right corner of the net. Bayer Leverkusen dominated the game and created more chances in the first half, but they were unable to score again until the break. Boniface had a very good game, and he got the opportunity to get his brace in the 75th minute after Bayer Leverkusen won a penalty. The 22-year-old striker did not take chances as he stuck the ball into the net to make it 3-1. His goal ensured he became the third player in Bundesliga history to score two or more goals in three of his first five games. The other two players that have achieved this feat are Manchester City star Erling Haaland, and retired Borussia Dortmund man Jan Mattsson.

Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has rediscovered his form after he opened scoring for Atalanta to win 2-0 at home against Cagliari Calcio on Sunday. Lookman hit the target in the 33rd minute when he put away from inside the box a cross from the right.