Eagles Stars Must Fight To Salvage Careers, Says Oliseh

A former Super Eagles captain and Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has charged the current Super Eagles players to do more to uplift their careers. Oliseh said it was important for the players to think about their future aspirations in the game more than any other thing.

He stressed that politicians and federation officials can take decisions on progressive initiatives to boost the sports sector.

Oliseh said: “You have to do it yourself, get yourself together because at the end of the day, these players are not aware of the damage they are going to themselves. You played 10 years for Super Eagles and didn’t qualify once for World Cup. What will you say to yourself when you stop playing?

The ones that will miss out now started playing for the Super Eagles in 2022 and after another four years, they have missed almost 10 years of playing at the World Cup.

“I’m not trying to blame anybody but I just feel that everybody has a portion of the blame. Our solution is big. We are going to have to really sit down and evaluate all these anomalies.”