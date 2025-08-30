Eagles Stars In Oblivion Despite Osimhen’s Historic Move

The value of a Super Eagles player and where they play is a major subject all through the off season period. The transfer season which opened in June will close on Monday September 1, 2025. It is just few hours away.

There were exciting moves across Europe and other parts of the world as top teams battle to get their teams in better shape for a new season. In England for example, Liverpool acquired the services of Hugo Ekatike from Frankfurt of Germany just as Victor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon and Crystal Palace respectively. Manchester United also secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Chelsea also signed Joao Pedro from Brighton, Liam Delap from Ipswish Town, Willian Estebao from Palmeras of Brazil and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. And so, the EPL clubs have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United spending heavily.There is also the issue of Alexandra Isak of Newcastle hanging in the balance. His mind is with Liverpool but except there is a late drama, he might be staying at Newcastle.

With the window open until September 1st midnight, deals are being agreed and unwanted players are being moved on as the 20 clubs shake up their squads.

Paul Onuachu sealed a permanent move to Trabzonspor. Moses Simon joined Paris FC, while Bright Osayi-Samuel switched to Birmingham City.

Semi Ajayi signed for Hull City. Chidozie Awaziem rejoined Nantes. Henry Onyekuru moved to Turkey’s Gençlerbirliği.

Nigeria’s top striker, Victor Osimhen, rated as one of the best in the world today, had issues with his club Napoli and he was entangled in a transfer row over a period of time after which he had to accept an offer from Galatasaray of Turkey. Osimhen joined Galatasaray for $85m, setting a new record in Turkish football.

The club signed him on a four-year contract after a season-long loan that ended with a league title and 37 goals. Galatasaray agreed to pay Napoli a total of $87m, including $45m upfront and the rest in installments.

The club also accepted a 10 percent sell-on clause. According to the official filing, Osimhen will receive $17m per season in salary, over $1m in loyalty bonuses, and $5,7m in image rights.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek said: “Wherever I went, even in the most remote places, people asked if Osimhen was coming. He earned that love with his performance last season.”

From England to Spain, France, Italy and Turkey, Super Eagles stars are in action, with several transfers, contract renewals and career-defining moments shaping their campaigns.

In the new season, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are central figures at Fulham once again as Marco Silva’s side aim for European qualification after narrowly missing out last season. The Cottagers only last weekend held Manchester United to a pulsating 1-1 draw at home.

For Nottingham Forest, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi are in the new season with contrasting fortunes. Aina, who recently extended his stay, was instrumental in Forest’s impressive run last year, while Awoniyi is facing stiff competition for a starting berth following a string of injuries suffered last season.

In Spain, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke and Akor Adams are hoping for redemption at Sevilla after inconsistent campaigns plagued by injuries and limited game time.

Ademola Lookman, the current African Footballer of the Year, is having issues with Atalanta. He did not handle it well together with his agents. His refusal to resume training with his team due to interest from Inter Milan was bad and unprofessional. In the few hours to the end of the window, his future remains uncertain.

A former international and former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, is not impressed with the overall transfer moves of Nigerian stars and I agree with him 100 per cent. He noted that top clubs are not coming for Eagles stars because the national team is no longer performing well.

Oliseh said: “In the past it was Celestine Babayaro at Chelsea, Mikel at Chelsea, Kanu Nwankwo at Arsenal, Autin Okocha at PSG, Tijani Babangida and Finidi George at Ajax, Taribo West at AC Milan, I was in Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus but now the national team is not doing well and that is why none of them is in top clubs. Look at the best two players, Osimhen and Lookman, where are they?”

He was right. I never expect Osimhen to end up in Turkey and I am still hoping to see Lookman in a bigger club. The Eagles stars have to be more professional and more intentional to lift their respective career. The agents and personal staff they engage, if they even have at all, need to do more to take them to the next level in modern football. It is dynamic and many things change with time. The mentality must be right to achieve the best result.