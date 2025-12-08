Eagles Stars Grumble Over Egypt Friendly

There is once again drama around the Super Eagles, this time over plans for an international friendly match against Egypt as the team prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which begins later this month in Morocco.

With FIFA insisting that clubs must release players on December 15, the Eagles already have a tight schedule. But despite this, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is pushing for the team to play a warm-up match against Egypt on December 17, just six days before their opening AFCON fixture against Tanzania on December 23.

The plan has not gone down well within the team Several players and officials are openly worried that such a highprofile match, especially in Cairo, could do more harm than good.

They fear the trip may expose the squad to injuries, fatigue and unnecessary travel stress so close to the tournament. A team source told SCORENigeria: “There is a fear of injuries and fatigue to play against Egypt in Cairo so close to the start of the AFCON and then having to fly out again to Morocco after the match.

“The team are generally opposed to this arrangement. “They would prefer to go directly to Morocco and play a test game there before they play their first game against Tanzania on December 23.”

Players are said to be particularly frustrated because they believe proper rest and smooth travel are crucial at this stage. Many feel that adding an intense match against a physical and technical team like Egypt, on away soil, is unnecessary.