Eagles Stars Bid To Beat Transfer Deadline for New Clubs

Some Super Eagles players will be desperate to change clubs as the transfer window closes today in many European countries. Key Super Eagles stars including midfielders Joe Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi, striker Paul Onuachu, Gift Orban, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis are looking to start new lives in other clubs.

Aribo’s transfer to Southampton did not go as planned, and the club is now willing to let him go either on loan or permanently. Several Turkish clubs and his former Scottish club have shown interest in him so far. Onuachu’s future at Southampton seems bleak, given the club’s relegation.

The best solution for both the club and the player would be to part ways. His former Belgian club has been pushing for his return, but they do not want to pay the 25 Million Euros that Southampton is asking for the striker.

There has also been interest from several lower-tier clubs in the Bundesliga.