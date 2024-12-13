""" """

December 14, 2024
Eagles Star, Onyedika, Is Among The Most Expensive In Belgium

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika, has been ranked among the most expensive players in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

According to the updated Transfermarkt valuation, Onyedika is now the third most expensive player in the Belgian top league.

The Club Brugge defensive midfielder is now valued at 16 million euros. Only Club Brugge teammates, Joel Ordonez and Christos Tzolis, are valued higher at 18 million euros each.

Onyedika’s fellow Nigerian star, Genk striker Tolu Arokodare, has improved his Transfermarkt valuation to nine million euros.

