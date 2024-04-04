Eagles Star Escapes Hammer In Turkey Over Fans Attack

Bright Osayi-Samuel has avoided punishment from the Turkish Football Federation after being involved in an altercation with fans who stormed the pitch following Fenerbahçe’s 3-2 victory against Trabzonspor last month. The Super Eagles defender was among three Fenerbahçe players summoned before the Turkish federation’s disciplinary panel. Initially, there were concerns that Osayi-Samuel could face a ban of up to 10 matches under the Turkish Super Lig rules. However, Osayi Samuel was fortunate to escape such severe punishment, as he was not handed any ban.

Unfortunately, his two teammates were not as lucky, receiving onematch bans each. Furthermore, Trabzonspor has been ordered to play six home games without fans due to the incident, while an assistant coach has been suspended. Despite the violence experienced at Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe has decided not to withdraw from the Super Lig. During a general club meeting on Tuesday, it was agreed that the team would remain in the league. Koc said, “In all our discussions, withdrawing from the league was the least preferred option. The reason is that we might face similar challenges in the lower divisions. We are eliminating this option until the general assembly at the end of the season.”