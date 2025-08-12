Eagles Star Buys Ranchers Bees

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar has bought the famous Kaduna club, Ranchers Bees, with the hope that the team will soon be playing again in the Nigerian top league. SCORENigeria learnt that the Kaduna-born Real Sociedad star bought the club along with top politician Bello Rufai.

WAFU Cup winners in 1993, the club have also been renamed Ranchers Bees Kaduna. They will campaign in the second-tier NNL with the plan to soon win promotion to the NPFL. In their heyday, some of Nigeria’s top stars like Daniel Amokachi, Dahiru Sadi, Dominic Iorfa, Davidson Owumi, and Ayo Ogunlana featured for Ranchers Bees.