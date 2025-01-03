Eagles Star Agrees Deal With La Liga Side

Share

Super Eagles forward, Sadiq Umar, is poised to join Valencia on loan from fellow LaLiga club Real Sociedad in a bid to secure regular playing time.

The 27-year-old has struggled for opportunities under Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil since recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him for over a year.

This season, Sadiq has made just seven appearances for Sociedad and is yet to find the back of the net. Frustrated by his lack of game time, Sadiq expressed his dissatisfaction in a New Year post, signaling his desire for a fresh start.

Valencia, a club that previously showed interest in signing him from Almería two seasons ago, has now emerged as his destination.

Reports from Spain suggest that both clubs have reached an agreement on the loan deal. Sadiq, currently in Nigeria for the holiday season, is expected to finalize personal terms with Valencia upon his return next week.

