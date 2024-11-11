Eagles Spoiling For Pay War With NFF

Share

Ahead of Thursday’s make-or-mar 2025 AFCON qualifier in Abidjan against Benin, the Super Eagles are spoiling for what could be a bloody pay war.

The players are deeply disappointed that the NFF are yet to clear their outstanding bonuses and allowances dating back two years even after President Bola Tinubu has released the cash to that effect.

Proposed meetings between the team and the NFF leadership have yet to see the light of the day with a top source informing SCORENigeria that “it seems officials are avoiding this meeting”.

The situation has been worsened by new cost-cutting measures by the NFF that will see both players and officials also taking a huge pay slash going forward.

The Flying Eagles have already been hit by a massive pay cut of 50% in camp allowances. “We wait to see what they will come up with,” an irritated official told SCORENigeria “They are yet to clear what is due to the team and now they plan to also cut what they will pay going forward. “Something will certainly have to give.”

