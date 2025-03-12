Eagles Snub Not Fair On Iheanacho – Eguavoen

Share

Former Super Eagles defender Augustine Eguavoen has weighed in on Eric Chelle’s 23- man squad list ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The ex-KRC Genk star believes it would be unfair for Middlesbrough loanee Kelechi Iheanacho to be left out of the final Super Eagles squad for the crucial encounters.

Ahead of the must-win games, the Malian tacti – cian expanded his squad from the usual 23-man list. “It’s not fair on Kelechi Iheanacho if Eric Chelle makes a 23-man list and he isn’t involved,” Eguavoen said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

