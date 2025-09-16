Eagles Slide Further In FIFA Rankings

Super Eagles have once again slipped in the latest FIFA world rankings, reflecting growing concerns over the team’s stuttering campaign to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Eagles are now ranked 45th globally — a drop of one place from August.

This comes despite a narrow 1-0 win against Rwanda and a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to South Africa in their most recent qualifying fixtures. The Super Eagles’ road to the next World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the USA, Cana- da, and Mexico, is looking increasingly uncertain.

Nigeria currently sits third in Group C, with 11 points from eight matches — trailing group leaders South Africa by six points. Only the top team in each African qualifying group is guaranteed a direct spot at the tournament. With just two games left to play, the Super Eagles face a huge task to catch up.

Next month, Nigeria will travel to Lesotho before hosting the Benin Republic, who are currently second in the group. Both matches are now effectivel0ly, mustwin encounters if the team hopes to keep its World Cup dream alive.