Eagles Show Quality In All Departments, Kanu Hails Team

Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has praised the Nigerian team for their impressive performance at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, where they finished with a record ninth bronze medal.

Speaking after the tournament, the former Arsenal star described Nigeria’s outing as commendable, despite the team’s semi-final loss to host nation Morocco.

Kanu said the manner of the defeat was unfortunate, but insisted the players gave their all. “The performance of the team at this tournament is not bad, but you know Nigerians, we always want to win the cup,” Kanu said.

“But if you look at the last game, they gave everything. Penalty is nobody’s game, so we are proud of them.” Kanu added that Nigeria showed quality in all departments of the game.

“If you look at all the teams that came to this tournament, Nigeria was the best in terms of flair, tactics, football and physicality. Everything you want to see in African football was there. Nobody should fault this team at all,” he stated.