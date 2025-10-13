Eagles Shift Focus To Benin Rep Cracker After Midair Scare, Chelle, Ekong Rally Fans

The Super Eagles have safely landed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and are now fully focused on their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against the Benin Republic tomorrow.

The squad arrived at the Obong Victor Attah International Airport yesterday morning after a midair scare delayed their return from South Africa where they defeated Lesotho 2-1.

The ValueJet aircraft carrying the team was forced to return to Luanda, Angola, due to a cracked windscreen, just 25 minutes after takeoff from a refuelling stop.

A replacement aircraft was dispatched from Lagos, eventually flying the t e a m safely to Uyo.

The team held a closed training session yesterday evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium as preparations intensified for the all-important clash against the Cheetahs.

A pre-match press conference is scheduled for today at the stadium’s media centre, while the official training session will kick off at 6:30pm, with the first 15 minutes open to media coverage.

With Nigeria sitting third in Group C with 14 points, behind Benin (17 points) and South Africa (15 points), the Super Eagles must defeat Benin Republic and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda to qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup.

Reacting to the high-stakes nature of the game, captain William Troost-Ekong said the team is determined to finish strong: “We now have the opportunity against Benin in Uyo.

We know we have to score a certain number of goals and go in with the right mindset to win convincingly. ” It is going to be another big test but the team is ready.

We have been working towards this moment for a long time. As the coach said, I am also very proud of this team and we will speak again on Tuesday night,” he said. Head Coach, Eric Chelle, also called on Nigerians to show their full support.