Eagles Set To Face Jordan, Iran In March Friendlies

The Super Eagles are gearing up for a pair of international friendly matches in March, with fixtures against Jordan and potential opposition from Iran on the horizon.

Nigeria’s meeting with Jordan is expected to take place in Amman between March 23 and 31, offering the Asian team valuable match practice before the 2026 World Cup.

Jordan, who qualified for their first-ever World Cup finals, are keen to test themselves against African opposition as they build towards the tournament in North America next summer.

Meanwhile, talks are advancing between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Iranian football authorities over a possible March friendly with Iran, with discussions ongoing as both sides look to finalise arrangements. Iran is likewise tuning up for the 2026 World Cup with pretournament matches.