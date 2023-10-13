Eagles Set for AFCON, W’Cup Qualifiers With Saudi Test

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons are gearing up for a high- stakes friendly game on Friday evening in the Portuguese city of Portimao.

With both teams being three-time champions of their respective continents, this match is going to be a fierce battle for supremacy.

These two teams have met only once before, in a scoreless encounter in Wattens, Austria, on May 25th, 2010, which means that this is not just any game; it’s a chance for the Eagles and the Falcons to settle the score once and for all.

Back in 2010, the Eagles were ranked 21st in the world, while the Green Falcons were 66th. A lot has changed since then, and today, the Eagles are ranked 40th, while the Falcons are 57th.

Head Coach Jose Peseiro, who coached Saudi Arabia in the 2010 match, will lead Nigeria and have an impressive roster of talented players at his disposal.

From Bright Osayi-Samuel to Victor Osimhen, who is a FIFA Ballon d’Or Dozen- Shortlist member, this team has got it all.