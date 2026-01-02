Eagles Seek To Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Mozambique

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will look to maintain their unbeaten streak against the Mambas of Mozambique when the two teams clash in Fès on Monday.

The Round of 16 encounter slated for the 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès will be the sixth meeting between the two countries.

Of their five previous confrontations, Nigeria won four, with only one draw. It will however be the second AFCON meeting between them. The Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 3-0 in a group game at AFCON 2010.

Éric Chelle’s side are overwhelming favourites to win once again this time around, having already made a big impact in Morocco. The West Africans won all three group stage matches, while M o z a m b i q u e managed just one win from three.