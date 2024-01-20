Eagles, Sadiq Umar and The Changing Face of African Football

Almost in every competition, there is always a drama to report in Nigerian camp. The latest is the trending saga on the late exit of the Real Sociedad Eagles forward Sadiq Umar from the Africa Cup of Nations camp in Abidjan. The Nigeria Football Federation has a duty to investigate why Umar who was released in camp due to injury featured for his team 48 hour after. No one can blame the manager who was told the player could only be fit after two weeks. The medical team must be probed. There is more to the entire story since Peseiro himself said the development was a surprise to him. The NFF must take the issue seriously.

However, the ongoing AFCON taking place in Cote d’Ivoire has been very intriguing. Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Senegal are big winners in the first round of matches among the top rated teams just as Equatorial Guinea also has a big win the second round of games by beating Guinea Bissau 4-2. Tanzania lost 3-0 against Morocco just as The Gambia also lost by same margin to Senegal. In the tournament opener, Cote d’Ivoire outplayed Guinea Bissau 2-0 just as Mali defeated South Africa 2-0. Super Eagles also had a great result in their second match, beating Elephant 1-0. It was the game that turned around the slow start of the team.

Nigeria drew Guinea Bissau 1-1 in first match. Overall, the most impacting message so far in the continental football showcase is the response of the teams many tagged as minnows. No doubt, giant killers are on the prowl in this tournament with their amazing and shocking results so far. Namibia shocked Tunisia with a 1-0 victory, Cape Verde defeated Ghana 2-1 in opener and also whipped Mozambique 3-0 in second match to qualify while it took Egypt a last gasp penalty to record 2-2 draw against Mozambique. Algeria, despite putting up a good show only managed a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Angola side.

This is a clear statement that on the continent, the standard of the game has risen with the ‘so called’ lesser countries challenging the big boys. For example, it was also a surprise that Eagles failed to win the first match against Equatorial Guinea. The next game against Guinea Bissau must be taken seriously because it will be good to emerge the best team from Group A. Manager Jose Perseiro, will have to consolidate on the position of the team by bringing out a winning strategy in the last group match on Monday. AFCON is a big tournament and every match is crucial with various implications. It is important to stress that generally, some games at the ongoing tournament are good advert for football on the continent.

Mali’ s game against South Africa and the Zambia, DR Congo game which ended 1-1 were two of such big games. The Pharaohs of Egypt and Black Stars of Ghana also gave continental football followers a good spectacle only on Thursday night. It was a four-goal thriller that ended 2-2 with the fate of the two African giants still hanging in the balance. Going forward, the lesson for the Eagles is to up their game since it is obvious there are no lesser teams anymore. The technical crew should bring in more impactful players like Alhassan Yusuf to boost the team for the World Cup qualifiers. Some of the current players are too lethargic and should be challenged in their respective positions.

If not for injury sustained by Wilfred Ndidi, we might never know we have a good player in Yusuf. The giant killers are angry and they are ready to be spoilers to the ‘big boys’ in the game any day, anytime. More upsets and shocking results will still be recorded as the tournament gradually gets into the knock out stages in the days ahead. The alert is on and I expect the Super Eagles not to fall prey to the minnows just as there must be a deliberate step to bring more cohesion into the team and the players should be more clinical upfront. If chances are created and wasted, it could turn back to hurt the team at crucial stage of a game or a tournament like the ongoing AFCON.