Eagles Retain 40th Position In Latest Fifa Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria retained their 40th position in the latest FIFA men’s rankings for October that was released on Thursday, October 26, despite recording a draw and a win in their last two friendly games played during the month under review.

Nigeria played a 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia before a 3-2 victory against Mozambique in the only FIFA international break in October. Though the Super Eagles gained 1.62 points in the month under review to take their total point to 1490.48,

they, however, maintained their position at 40th place. Jose Peseiro’s team witnessed a significant drop in the ranking in April, falling to 40th, following their December ranking of 35th in Africa.

The major reason for this drop was suggested to be their non-participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria held 39th in the rankings in June and July but slipped back to 40th in September.