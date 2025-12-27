Eagles Relish Tanzania Win, Grateful To FG

Ready for Tunisia clash

It was a good start for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, as they defeated the Tafia Stars of Tanzania 2-1 with goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman securing the win for Nigeria with Charles M’Mbombwa scoring the Tanzania goal of the game.

There was a motivation for the team just before the game when the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission delivered the Federal Government’s message to the team and the awarding of gifts to the players.

The president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government as a whole, fulfilled the pledges of houses, national honours and plots of lands made to players and officials of the Super Eagles for their runner-up achievement at the 2023 AFCON to the team at their hotel in Fez with the players appreciating the government as they also relieved the opening day victory.

Starting tournament on a winning note

Despite not playing fully to their capacity, the players believe that starting with a victory will surely give them the confidence to go all out for the trophy. In his remark about getting pressure, the captain of the team, Wilfred Ndidi, said it is more of relieving pressure for the team and the best thing is for them to take the momentum to the game against Tunisia on Saturday (today).

“We are not under any pressure,” he said.

“There’s no pressure. The team is in tune. Everyone is on same page. We know what we want to do. We know our aim. We know our targets. So there’s no pressure at all.”

For striker Akor Adams, they are together as a team and getting the first win will be a motivation for them going forward as they face Tunisia who also won their first game 3-1 against Uganda and currently top of the table albeit with their two goals advantage.

FG’s motivation

Just 24 hours before the game against Tanzania, the Federal Government fulfilled the pledges made to the team and the leadership of the NFF and the NSC said the gesture, also motivated the team for the win and will surely lead them to the trophy this time around.

The President of NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, credited the hefty motivation from the delivery of the promises for the team’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania in their first match.

According to Gusau; “We cannot thank His Excellency, Mr. President enough for fulfilment of the promises of national honours and houses for the players and officials.

We also thank the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, the Director General of the NSC, as well as members of the Federal Executive Council for their efforts in this regard.

“The presentation of the title documents and certificates was a positive development that has lifted the spirit of players and officials and we expect even better performances in subsequent matches.

“The team has picked the first three points, which is important, but we must equally be at our best against Tunisia so that we can pick the Round of 16 ticket before the last round of matches in the group.”

Reiterating the words of the NFF president, Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, said in as much as the fulfilment of the pledges added to the motivation of the team, they already motivated with the zeal to lift the trophy.

He added that the players didn’t really think about the reward because they already have their mindset on lifting the trophy and they cannot achieve that without winning their games.

He added: “I would say yes, but I don’t think the players think about this. They just want to go for the cup. If it’s possible, if we can get it, and we can get another reward from the president, this will be good, but first we take it step by step.”

Need for improvement

Despite the win against Tanzania, it was not a top-notch performance from the team and it was agreed by all the players that there must be improvement ahead of the game against Tunisia which will likely give the qualification for the next round of the competition.

Sevilla striker, Akor Adams, who played upfront alongside Victor Osimhen in the game against the Tafia Stars said there is definitely room for improvement but they are taking it game after game as the ultimate target is the trophy at the end of the competition.

In his words, when asked about lack of creativity in the middle of the pack of the Super Eagles and lack of goals, Akor said: “I think it takes a lot, it takes a lot of factors to get a goal in a game so I wouldn’t say we lack creativity because Alex (Iwobi) is in the middle, we all know what he can do.

“(Samuel) Chukwueze is in the middle and Ademola (Lookman) is in the middle, so these are not new names and you’ve seen their games over and over again, you can see what they have created so personally for me there’s no lack of creativity, it’s just we have to be more clinical, take our chances when we have them and we won’t ask these questions.”

While agreeing that the team didn’t play well in the first game against Tanzania, Moses Simon, said they have some new players in the team and they will continue to improve as the competition progresses.

He added: “Yes, it’s a win (against Tanzania), but it’s not yet satisfactory. Of course, you know, it’s a first game. During the game, there’s a lot of young players.

We are like 28. So there’s young players, there are players coming up to the team, trying to build up, which is really good. And we drive and promise to improve. Some lapses, we just need to cover it.”

Christmas away from family

Thursday December 25, was Christmas with all the teams spending the Yuletide away from their family with the Super eagles not an exception as the players agreed that it is a call to duty.

This will be the first time the Christmas and New Year celebration will take place in the middle of the AFCON and the Super Eagles players agreed that they have to take the pain and get the job done.

Game against Tunisia

With Tunisia the Super Eagles next opponent, there have been a complete agreement among the players to go all out and get the win that will put the team into the next stage of the competition.

A win in the game will almost secure the qualification from the group and another step to the final of the tournament.

It would be recalled that the Eagles fought to the final of the last AFCON, losing to the host and eventual winner of the tournament, Cote d’Ivoire.