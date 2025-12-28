New Telegraph

December 28, 2025
Eagles Reject $15,000 Bonus, Demand $30,000 For Next Round

Eagles Reject $15,000 Bonus, Demand $30,000 For Next Round

The Super Eagles have rejected a proposed bonus of $15,000 per player for qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco and are instead demanding $30,000 each.

According to reports, the players turned down the offer made to them if they reached the Round of 16, asking for double the amount placed on the table.

As of now, there is no agreement between the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the bonus to be paid should the team advance to the next round of the tournament.

Sources close to the team revealed that the disagreement could lead to another pay dispute in the Eagles’ camp in Morocco. This development has raised concerns, especially considering past issues related to bonuses and allowances.

It will be recalled that just last month, the Super Eagles staged a pay protest in Morocco on the eve of a crucial 2026 World Cup playoff match against Gabon over unpaid entitlements. Meanwhile, the players have something else to smile about as officials have confirmed a separate goal bonus arrangement for the tournament.

The Super Eagles will earn $5,000 as a team for every goal they score at AFCON 2025, according to SCORENigeria. The Eagles have already earned $10,000 from this arrangement after scoring two goals in their opening match against Tanzania in Fes on Tuesday

