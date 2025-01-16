Eagles: Red Card to Nigerian Coaches

Share

A Nigerian, Stephen Keshi, led Togo to their first World Cup ticket at a time his own nation failed to make it to the Mundial. He was manager of Mali at the Angola 2010 African Nations Cup.

Three years later, ‘Skippo’, as the later former Super Eagles captain was fondly called, became the second individual to win the African Nations Cup as a player and coach.

Today, a Malian, Eric Chelle, has been employed to manage the Super Eagles, who are expected to perform a miracle to make the World Cup next year. Like Keshi, Chelle played in France and has African Nations Cup experience. As coach of the Aiglons, he plotted the 2-0 defeat of the Eagles in a 2023 friendly.

This appointment has further diminished the status of Nigerian coaches who many compatriots believe can do even better than expatriates. Keshi is used as an example of the capacity of his colleagues. He took the Eagles to a World Cup second round spot and also led them to African Nations Cup glory. No foreigner did more.

To be fair to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), another ex-international, Finidi George, was engaged to succeed Jose Peseiro who left the country with an African Nations Cup silver medal hanging round his neck. Unfortunately, the former European Champions League winner with Ajax resigned after only two games.

While Finidi had the backing of some fans over his employment package which was a far cry from what Peseiro earned, many blamed him for accepting the job in the first place if the pay was lower than that of his predecessor. As a player, Finidi won more laurels in Europe than Peseiro, a Portuguese.

The difference between the duo is like placing a pigmy near a giant. Before grabbing the Super Eagles job, there was nothing special about the European. His selling point was attachment to namesake, Jose Peseiro. When Finidi quit, there was a vacuum. The NFF looked towards Europe and even flaunted the name of a German. That adventure ended in disappointment.

Again, rescue came from home, through Austin Eguavoen, Head of the Technical Department. Eguavoen turned a bad situation around, securing an African Nations Cup ticket for Nigeria. However, losing to Rwanda in Uyo, in a match that did not mean much in terms of points gained, turned the rescue man to a villain.

After the Uyo reversal, there were the usual calls for a foreign coach to take charge. And now there is Chelle, the Malian. He is a Lilliputian before Eguavoen, who took the Eagles to African Nations Cup silver in 1996. Emmanuel Amuneke led Tanzania to the continent again, after over 40 decades.

Ndubuisi Egbo is the first Nigerian to appear in the European Champions League, as a coach. Painful, it may appear but Nigerian coaches must put their house in order. A retired player does not transform into a good coach just because of his name.

There is more to managing players than only past accomplishments as a player. There is no doubt that there are many round holes in square pegs who found their way into the NFF. Some of them came in through political godfathers and are more interested in what the pocket can hold, than the development of the game.

This has not helped in managing opportunities. Some Nigerian coaches may not command respect if they belittle themselves by asking for money from players. A good manager would not do that, he only needs to show character and leadership. It is impossible for the coach of England or Spain to accept gifts from players before fielding them. A good manager must know how to handle stars, without creating scenes that hurt the collective aspirations of the team.

Sunday Oliseh showed Vincent Enyeama, who the boss was. Perhaps, if the coach had talked to his captain as father would a son; there would not have been a goalkeeper crisis much later. Victor Osimhen showed gross insubordination in tongue-lashing his former national team coach in a video that went viral.

Finidi is not extroverted. There could have been different ways to handle the Eagles striker before he went on the social media frenzy. Clemens Westerhof, who made history by qualifying Nigeria for her first ever World Cup, USA’94, was a good psychologist.

He knew how to manage the big boys. At the end, they dropped their pride and became more relevant. It is a foreign coach today, he will not be there forever, for coaches come and go. Dan Anyiam was the first indigenous national football coach, as far back as 1954.

There were expatriates, before and after him. Only two, Otto Gloria and Westerhof, won the African Nations Cup. Keshi did too. Keshi also qualified Togo for the World Cup and was coach of Mali in 2010. Adegboye Onigbinde won African Nations Cup silver in 1984, four years before Manfred Hoener did the same in Morocco. There is nothing a foreign coach has achieved that a Nigerian did not.

The NFF must look in the mirror. Many Nigerians would willingly vote for a foreigner to become the next man to head the Glass House. There is so much work to do. The Federation should remember a Nigerian coach is a product of the system. Change is needed, from the boardroom to the field.

